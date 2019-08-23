CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — Two Cattaraugus County residents are facing charges following a drug raid in Ashford Wednesday night.

The Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force and Cattaraugus County Special Response Team executed a search warrant at the home of Brandon May, 32, and Brandi Schoonmaker, 30, on Folts Road.

Authorities found crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, as well as scales and packaging related to drug distribution.

Each were charged with one count of criminally using drug paraphernalia. Additionally, May was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree, and Schoonmaker, with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th Degree. Other charges are still pending.

Both May and Schoonmaker were arraigned at the Town of Ashford court. Their bail was set at $5,000.