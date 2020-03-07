2 North Tonawanda teens rescue girl from a videotaped attack

They didn't know the victim. They just knew it was the right thing to do.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The talk of North Tonawanda is a social media video of a group assault on a 14-year-old old girl.

In the 80-second video posted to a number of platforms, you can see the attackers on the North Tonawanda High School football field on Wednesday afternoon taking turns shoving the victim, tackling her and pulling her to the ground.

The victim was also kicked in the head and there were more than a dozen punches and slaps to her head and face. At some point, someone poured urine on the defenseless girl.

As horrible as this was, the assault was abruptly ended when two members of the high school wrestling team saw the melee and immediately decided to end it.

Anthony Swan and Simon Griskonis happened to be at the field that afternoon to work out.

“Someone said, ‘Hey, look at that.’ And we looked up and saw there was a fight, and we didn’t realize how bad it was,” Swan said.

But it quickly became apparent to the two the nature of the relentless assault and both ran toward it. Griskonis approached the attackers.

“I kinda told them to leave and to get out here, and kinda like walked them away from the field,” Griskonis said.

Swan gathered up the victim and walked her to safety. It was clear the girl was shaken.

“She just looked so defeated and so upset with everything that happened,” says Swan.

The young victim suffered bruises and a concussion and is recovering at home.

But had the attack not been stopped, it could have been worse. That’s what Swan and Griskonis did. They stopped it.

Did either of them know the victim?

Griskonis: “Never met her before.”