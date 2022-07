The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. on the 200 block of Walden Avenue. The injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men were shot Friday night on Walden Avenue.

The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. on the 200 block of Walden Avenue, north of Best Street.

A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department said the injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.