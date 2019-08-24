NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Two people were injured Friday night following a carjacking in Niagara Falls.

According to the Niagara Falls Police Department, two armed men stole a 2008 Chevy Tahoe at 5th Street and Niagara Street around 8:50 p.m. The driver of the stolen vehicle then led police on a chase before crashing into a 2019 GMC Terrain on Hyde Park Boulevard near North Avenue.

A 30-year-old Niagara Falls man driving the GMC was taken to Erie County Medical Center with multiple injuries.

A 20-year-old man — who was driving the stolen Chevy — lost control of the car after the crash and drove into a wooden stockade fence at the corner of North Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard. The passenger fled the scene, and the driver was taken to the ECMC and is expected to need surgery.

Police say the driver of the stolen vehicle has several open warrants for his arrest.

No charges have been filed at this time, but the incident is under investigation.

