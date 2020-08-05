LOCKPORT, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating the shooting of two hunters in the Town of Lockport.

The incident happened on Raymond Road just after 6am Friday.

Troopers say two hunters, who had permission to hunt on the property, located decoys while walking the area. They decided to leave. While leaving the area, troopers say the two hunters were shot by another hunter with turkey shot.

One of the victims was shot in the face, and the other in the back of the head and back. According to investigators, the hunter who shot them came up to the two victims and apologized. The hunter left the scene before troopers arrived.

One victim was taken to ECMC. Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers are now looking for the other hunter. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation is also assisting in the investigation.

