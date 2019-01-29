HOUSTON — HOUSTON – Sources say two Houston police officers are in critical condition after five were shot while serving a warrant in southeast Houston.

The three other officers are stable, according to Houston Police Officer Union President Joe Gamaldi.

Law enforcement sources told KHOU 11 that one officer was shot in the face, another officer was shot in the leg and a third officer was shot in the shoulder.

All of the officers were transported to Memorial Hermann in the Texas Medical Center. Two of the officers were taken by Life Flight.

Roads near the the hospital have been blocked off. Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in a residential neighborhood in the 7800 block of Harding.

Sources say two suspects are dead inside of a home. Officers are using a robot to search for a third suspect.

The scene is still active, according to Chief Acevedo.

