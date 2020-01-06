2 charged with painting graffiti on Buffalo City Hall

Investigators say Sir Raven R. Rodgers, II, 23, and another individual allegedly spray painted the doors on the South Elmwood Avenue side of City Hall causing damage

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people are facing charges for allegedly painting graffiti on Buffalo City Hall during protests in Niagara Square Sunday.

Sir Raven R. Rodgers, II, 23, of Buffalo was arraigned Monday on one count of Criminal Mischief in the third degree, a class “E” felony, one count of making graffiti, a class “A” misdemeanor, and one count of possession of graffiti instruments, a class “B” misdemeanor.

Investigators say Rodgers and another individual allegedly spray painted the doors on the South Elmwood Avenue side of City Hall causing damage. They say Rodgers allegedly had the spray paint in his possession.

Rodgers next court date is July 20. He was released on his own recognizance. If convicted, he could faces a maximum of four years in prison.