BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Sunday around 5:30 p.m., two Buffalo Police Officers were struck by an ATV near Fillmore Avenue and Best Street. Both police officers were on bike patrol for the Juneteenth Festival when the incident occurred.

The officers were taken to the Erie County Medical Center (ECMC), and both were treated for multiple injuries.

According to Buffalo Police, a 40-year-old male is in custody and faces charges. The police impounded the ATV and the investigation is ongoing.

Just a few weeks ago, Buffalo Police issued a warning about using ATVs in the city. Officials say anyone caught using the unlicensed vehicles could face hefty fines or jail time.