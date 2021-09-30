Two bodies found in apartment in Hamburg following "murder-suicide" call to police

Town of Hamburg Police report receiving a call from a man Thursday morning saying there was going to be a "murder-suicide" at Brookview Apartments.

Around 10, police received a call from a man saying there was going to be a "murder-suicide" at Brookview Apartments on Southwestern Boulevard. He then hung up.

Dispatchers called back and the man answered saying he shot his wife and he would be shooting himself. Officers arrived on the scene a minute later.

Upon entry, police say they discovered two bodies in the bedroom. They were identified as 83-year-old Jean Fyock and 84-year-old Harry Fyock who lived in the apartment.

Police say preliminary investigation suggests health-related issues appear to be a contributing motive and no one else was at risk.