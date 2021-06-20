Two 16-year-olds, 13-year-old face robbery, attempted robbery charges

Police arrested the three juveniles after two incidents Friday afternoon on West Winspear Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two 16-year-olds and a 13-year-old old are facing robbery and attempted robbery charges following incidents that happened Friday.

Buffalo Police say a male was assaulted by the three male juveniles as he walked down the 100 block of West Winspear Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. Friday. That block is west of Main Street.

The male who was assaulted during the attempted robbery sustained several injuries, police said.

The three juveniles, according to Buffalo Police, tackled and assaulted another male a short time later. This time, they fled with that person's cell phone.