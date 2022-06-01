Tulsa police: 4 killed in shooting at medical building, including shooter

Authorities said the shooter also was dead. It was unclear how the shooter died.

TULSA, Okla. — A police captain said four people have been killed in a shooting at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus, as well as the shooter. Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg confirmed the number of dead Wednesday evening.

He said that just after 4:52 p.m. central time on Wednesday, dispatchers received calls about a shooter at the Natalie Medical Building. They said officers arrived there at around 4:56 p.m. central time and made contact with the victims and the suspect at 5:01 p.m. central time.

Authorities said they heard shots from the building on the second floor, so they went up the building. They said the shooting was contained to one section of the building's second floor.

Police said they set up a reunification center at Memorial High School for families.

"I also want to express our community's profound gratitude for the broad range of first responders who did not hesitate today to respond to this act of violence," said Tulsa Mayor George Bynum IV.

Authorities said the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was described as having used a rifle, NBC reported. Authorities also said he had a handgun at the time. They said the shooter's identity was not immediately available.

St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building. The Natalie Medical Building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.

Aerial footage from a TV helicopter appeared to show first responders wheeling someone on a stretcher away from the hospital building.

According to NBC, authorities said the gunman went to the building's second floor and opened fire. Police were carrying out a room-by-room search to search for other threats, the department said.

"There will be a very bumpy road, I think, ahead of us. But there are over 10,000 people that are part of the St. Francis Health System that, every day, commit their lives to taking care of people in need," said Dr. Cliff Robertson, CEO of the St. Francis Health System. "This senseless, horrible, incomprehensible act is not going to change that."