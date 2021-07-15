'Heist' true crime Netflix documentary has Buffalo connection

The first two episodes of the series focus on Heather Tallchief who was raised in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new Netflix series "Heist" about ordinary people committing high stakes crimes tells one story about a woman from Buffalo.

In 1993, Heather Tallchief, then 21 years old, stole $3.1 million in an armored car heist in Las Vegas. She got away with it too, until she turned herself in 2005.

Tallchief shares her story herself in the documentary, talking about the events that lead to the crime including her childhood in Buffalo.

At around 10 minutes the show talks about Tallchief's rough upbringing in Buffalo. It even shows a few shots of the Kensington-Bailey area.