Transcripts from convicted killer Edward Kindt's parole hearing released

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Convicted killer Edward Kindt was released from prison on parole in March.

Kindt was 15 years old in 1999 when he murdered 39-year-old Penny Brown on a jogging path in Salamanca, New York. She was a wife, mother of two, and a highly regarded nurse midwife.

2 On Your Side submitted a FOIA request to see the transcript from his parole hearing.



The hearing was held on February 15, 2023 at the Elmira Correctional Facility. This was Kindt's 10th appearance before the parole board. He was denied parole the previous nine times.

The transcript consists of questions from three commissioners to Kindt about the day he killed Brown.

Kindt explains in detail how he saw Brown jogging and assaulted her by grabbing her before leading her off the path and then raping her. He claimed he did not intend to kill her, that he tried to punch her unconscious so he could run away. When that didn't work, he then strangled her, hoping she would pass out, but instead, he killed her. He said Brown fought him while he was strangling her. He said her death happened in seconds.

Afterward, Kindt said he went home and spent the day and night at home. He said he went back to the scene and was questioned by officers who asked him his name and then sent him away.

Kindt was later questioned by police again. He eventually admitted what he did. He was sentenced to nine years to life in prison for Brown's death.

There has been criticism of the parole board's release decision for Kindt.

Brown's family had called on the parole board to reconsider their decision, but the Department of Corrections said in a statement to 2 On Your Side that "there is no basis for a rescission at this time."

According to the DOCCS, Kindt will have to wear a GPS monitoring device and will live in a 'structured residential contracted program' in Dutchess County.