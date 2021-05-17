Traffic stop leads to arrest of driver with 29 active license suspensions

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A routine traffic stop led to the discovery and arrest of a City of Tonawanda man with over two dozen active suspensions on his license.
The Erie County Sheriff's office said Anthony Cicatello, 41, was also found to have two outstanding warrants from the Town of West Seneca; one for felony assault and the other for misdemeanor criminal possession of stolen property.
Cicatello is at the Erie County Holding Center waiting to be arraigned on a charge of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.