TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A traffic stop ended with a car rolling into Ellicott Creek on Sunday night, according to City of Tonawanda Police.

Two men who were in the vehicle have been arrested. Crews are working to get the car, as well as an object that a witness says was tossed out of the vehicle, out of the water.

Police Captain Fredric Foels said at about 6:50 p.m. Sunday, police attempted to pull over a car on Main Street. As the officer got out of the squad car to approach the other car parked on a curb, the vehicle took off and led police on a chase that ended at Main and Young streets.

It was there where the car rolled into the creek, Foels said. He added that before the car rolled down the embankment and into the water, the two people who were in the vehicle fled and jumped in the water. They were both caught and arrested.

"And according to a witness, something was tossed from the vehicle," Foels said. So right now, the police divers are in the canal, in the creek, right now, looking for, A, the vehicle, and B, something that was tossed from the vehicle."

More information will be provided once it's available.

RELATED: Canadian man arrested at Peach Festival after girl went missing

RELATED: Buffalo Police investigate stabbing at South Buffalo Irish Festival

RELATED: Man shot, killed on Buffalo's East Side