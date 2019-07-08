BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Town of Tonawanda woman pleaded guilty to three counts of felony robbery on Wednesday, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Heather Jenkins, 45, admitted to helping her husband, Justin Jenkins, in three convenience store robberies between February 25 and March 11 earlier this year. Those robberies happened in Amherst and the Town of Tonawanda.

She faces up to 21 years in prison when she's sentenced on November 4.

Justin Jenkins, 46, pleaded guilty to six counts of felony robbery on May 30. He said he displayed a BB gun to rob convenience stores in Amherst, Kenmore, and the Town of Tonawanda.

He is scheduled to be sentenced September 20 and faces up to 45 years in prison.