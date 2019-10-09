TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Police are still investigating leads in connection with the murder of Danielle Cretacci.

Cretacci, 31, was shot and killed in an Ebling Avenue home on August 27. Her two young children were also shot. Both children survived.

The shooting happened inside a home owned by John Guercio, someone Danielle knew for a few years.

Guercio's attorney says there was no romantic relationship between the two. The lawyer issued a statement and spoke 2 On Your Side by phone on August 29.

"He knows her just through his business. Originally she was an employee at Guercio and Sons," attorney Rob Singer said. "She fell in some bad times and reached out to John for help, and out of the goodness of his heart, he took in her and her children into his house so she could get back on her feet."

Police say they are not releasing any information so as to not jeopardize the investigation.

Anyone with information is to contact the Town of Tonawanda Police confidential tip line at: (716) 879-6606.

