Town of Tonawanda Police officer, wife facing higher charges for accident

Howard M. Scholl, III, 37 was arraigned in county court on one count of falsifying business records in the first degree and one count of insurance fraud.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Town of Tonawanda Police officer and his wife are facing higher charges in connection to an accident that happened in January 2019.

Howard M. Scholl, III, 37 was arraigned in county court on one count of falsifying business records in the first degree and one count of insurance fraud in the fifth degree.

His wife, Aimee L. Scholl, was arraigned on one count of falsifying business records in the first degree

According to investigators, Scholl and his wife were involved in a collision at Englewood and St. John Avenues in Tonawanda. Scholl allegedly told officers investigating the crash, as well as the insurance company, that his wife was driving.

2 On Your Side reported in 2019 that minutes before the accident, a surveillance camera spotted Scholl behind the wheel.

Scholl, who was off-duty at the time of the accident, was originally suspended following the incident, but was ordered to be reinstated by a judge because the department didn't follow the procedures in firing him and owed him a reinstatement and back pay.