Town of Tonawanda Police make arrest in connection with Kenmore Avenue shooting

Shyheim Rodriguez, 21, is charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police have charged a man in connection with a February 5 shooting on Kenmore Avenue.

Police were called to the area of Kenmore Avenue and Truesdale Road for a report of a person who was shot. When officers arrived, they found a 53-year-old male who had been shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Rodriguez is also charged with one count of assault and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.