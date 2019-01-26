Police made an arrest in connection to a robbery that happened Friday morning at a Key Bank branch on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

Marcus T. Scott of Buffalo was arrested shortly after police observed him walking into a gas station on Niagara Falls Boulevard. He is being charged with robbery, grand larceny, resisting arrest and menacing.

Town of Tonawanda Police say a man entered the bank, located at 1930 Niagara Falls Boulevard, just before 10:15 a.m. and demanded cash.

Police say the man tried to conceal his identity. More than $1,200 in suspected stolen money from the bank robbery was recovered by Town of Tonawanda detectives and will be held as evidence.

No one was hurt during the robbery.