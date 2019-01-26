Police are investigating a robbery that happened Friday morning at a Key Bank branch on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

Town of Tonawanda Police say a man entered the bank, located at 1930 Niagara Falls Boulevard, just before 10:15 a.m. and demanded cash.

Police say the man tried to conceal his identity. He left on foot with an undetermined amount of money.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

If anyone has information, you should contact the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at (716) 876-5300 or the confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606.