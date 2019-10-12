TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police are investigating a suspicious death.

Officers were called out to 41 Tilloston Place Monday evening to check on the welfare of a person there. When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased person. No one else was in the home.

Police say they located a suspect a short time later and that person was taken into custody.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim or suspect pending notification of family.

Police are not releasing any further details. However, they say there is no danger to the community.

