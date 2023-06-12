Town of Tonawanda Police investigate stabbing at local bar

Investigators say there was a physical altercation between two people that resulted in one person being stabbed in the chest.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police are investigating a stabbing following a fight at a local bar.

Officers were called to GFY Bar and Grill at 1866 Colvin Boulevard for a report of a stabbing.

Investigators say there was a physical altercation between two people that resulted in one person being stabbed in the chest.

The victim, a 29-year-old male, was treated at the scene by Town of Tonawanda Paramedics and then transported by ambulance to ECMC.

Police say the suspect, Zachary Meer, 29, of the Town of Tonawanda initially fled the scene, surrendered to police Monday morning.

He was arraigned on Attempted Assault in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in Fourth Degree.

He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to return to court in July.