Town of Tonawanda Police investigate shooting

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Police are investigating a shooting that happened over the weekend.

Police were called to the area of Kenmore Avenue and Truesdale Road for a report of a person who was shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 53-year-old male that had been shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact their confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.

No other details were released.

