One robbery happened at a Delaware Avenue convenience store, north of the 290. The other robbery took place at a Kenmore Avenue 7-Eleven, near Starin Avenue.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police are looking into two armed robberies that took place on Sunday night.

Tonawanda Police said one robbery happened at 4205 Delaware Avenue, which is a Red Apple convenience store, north of the 290.

The other robbery took place at a 7-Eleven at 741 Kenmore Avenue, west of Starin Avenue.

Police said they could not provide any other information at this time.