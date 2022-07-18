Town of Tonawanda Police: Missing woman found dead in parked vehicle

Detectives say Akeda Howton, 40, was found dead in a parked vehicle outside the Raintree Island apartments in the Town of Tonawanda.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — One day after being reported missing, a Buffalo woman was found dead in a vehicle in the Northtowns.

Town of Tonawanda Police say Akeda Howton, 40, was reported missing on Saturday, July 16 around 5:30 p.m. Around 4 p.m. the next day, detectives found Howton dead in a parked vehicle outside the Raintree Island apartments in the Town of Tonawanda.

According to police, Howton had been shot. However, police note that Howton's cause of death will be determined following an autopsy.

Police say they believe this homicide to be "an isolated incident," adding that there is no current danger to the community. No further information has been provided at this time.