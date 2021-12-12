20-year-old man charged with fatally injuring child

It's alleged that Nasir Jackson caused fatal injuries to the child while babysitting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder for allegedly killing a 7-month-old child, according to the Town of Tonawanda Police Department.

On Friday, Dec. 10, first responders were called to the Knight's Inn, located at 1970 Niagara Falls Boulevard, for reports of a 7-month-old child who wasn't breathing. Tonawanda Police say paramedics were unable to revive the child.

It's alleged that Nasir Jackson caused fatal injuries to the child while babysitting. Detectives say the mother was at work at the time of the incident.

Jackson was arraigned Sunday in the Town of Tonawanda Justice Court and was charged with murder in the second degree. He has been remanded to the Erie County Holding Center without bail and is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, Dec. 16 in the Town of Tonawanda.