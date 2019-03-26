Two Town of Tonawanda paramedics have been suspended after they were accused of stealing prescription drugs.

Town of Tonawanda police say paramedics Jon Cinelli and Jeremy Pecoraro stole the drugs from the drug deposit container inside the police headquarters. The two men were arrested Friday night for criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Police say Cinelli was suspected of stealing the drugs after he was found emptying out the drug collection bin alone. This is against the department's policy, which requires that two paramedics empty out the bin together.

Police Chief Jerome Uschold then ordered an internal investigation. During the investigation of Cinelli, police discovered Pecoraro was also stealing the painkillers.

The department says that investigators believe that Cinelli and Peroraro were keeping the drugs to support their opioid addiction and not to sell them to others.

Cinelli has worked for the department for the past 22 and a half years. Pecoraro has worked as a Town of Tonawanda paramedic for four and a half years.

Both paramedics were immediately suspended, according to Town of Tonawanda police.

