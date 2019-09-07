BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Town of Tonawanda paramedic was arraigned Tuesday for allegedly stealing from a drug drop-off box.

Jon Cinelli, 52, was charged with one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, and one count of petit larceny.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's office, Cinelli stole various prescription medications from a drug drop-off box located at the town police department. He and his co-defendant, Jeremy Pecoraro, were fired by the town in March.

Cinelli could face nine years in prison if convicted. Pecoraro has been charged with Petit Larceny and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree. His case awaits a transfer to Amherst Town Court.