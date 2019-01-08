TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda plans to appeal a decision in court that it hasn't properly handled the case against a suspended and charged police officer.

Howard Scholl, III, has been suspended without pay since shortly after a crash in January that he and his wife Aimee are accused of lying about.

They were charged with falsifying business records and insurance fraud in May, and the town and police department are trying to fire him.

Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger says State Supreme Court Justice Mark Grisanti ruled that the department didn't follow the procedures in firing him and owes him a reinstatement and back pay.

Emminger says he respects the decision, but he's comfortable with how things were handled and will appeal once that order is officially signed.