Jose Ruiz, Jr. was sentenced to 25 years to life on Monday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Town of Tonawanda man has received 25 years to life in prison for the murder of his wife.

Jose Ruiz, Jr., 53, was sentenced Monday morning. He was found guilty in early February of second degree murder for strangling his wife, Mavilie Ruiz, 59.

Prosecutors alleged that Ruiz strangled her on Dec. 9, 2019, in their Tillotson Place home.