Town of Tonawanda man pleads guilty for sexually abusing child

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 48-year-old Town of Tonawanda man pleaded guilty Tuesday to engaging in multiple acts of sexual conduct with a child.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Mark Schneider engaged in sexual conduct with the victim in the City of Buffalo over the course of several years.

Schneider pleaded guilty to one count of course of sexual conduct against a child in the second degree, and one count of criminal sexual act in the third degree. Both are felony charges.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office notes that Schneider pleaded guilty to the highest sustainable charges.

Schneider will return to court for sentencing on August 24. He faces 11 years in prison.

An order of protection was issued by State Supreme Court Justice Deborah Haendiges on behalf of the victim.