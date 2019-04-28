BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Town of Tonawanda motorist, who refused to stop for police, eventually hit a tree in a park by the Erie Canal early Sunday morning.

The City of Tonawanda Police Department says that Ejay Corp, 44, was taken into custody. Police say Corp did not stop for police for a traffic violation on Niagara Street, at which time he began to lead police through the city.

Eventually, the pursuit continued down Delaware Street, then down the street's ramp to East Niagara Street, where Corp went off the road and hit a tree.

Police said it was not a high-speed chase, though an acceleration of speed down the ramp did help cause the accident.

Corp's driver's license had been revoked and canceled by the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles after 25 suspensions.

Officers say they found a crack pipe in the front seat of the wrecked 2008 Toyota sport-utility vehicle.

Corp was taken to DeGraff Hospital in North Tonawanda with knee pain. He was charged with failure to stop for a police officer, reckless driving, criminal possession of a controlled substance, felony driving while intoxicated, plus additional traffic violations.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Police ask for help, search for missing Town of Tonawanda man

2 Kingsmen Motorcycle Club members sentenced in federal court

Man falls 40 feet into gorge in Niagara Falls in Ontario