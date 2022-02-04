Town of Tonawanda man found guilty of second degree murder

Jose Ruiz, Jr., was found guilty by the jury after one hour of deliberations.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Town of Tonawanda man on Friday was found guilty of murdering his wife inside their home in 2019.

The second-degree felony murder verdict for 53-year-old Jose Ruiz, Jr., was announced Friday following a trial that took three and a half days. The jury deliberated the case for one hour.

Ruiz faces up to 25 years in prison when he's sentenced in Erie County Court at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 14. He is being held without bail.

Prosecutors alleged that Ruiz strangled his wife, 59-year-old Mavilie Ruiz, to death on Dec. 9, 2019, in their Tillotson Street home.