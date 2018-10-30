TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY - A Town of Tonawanda man has been charged with public lewdness and harassment following an alleged incident in the Town of Tonawanda Friday.

Town of Tonawanda Police say William Tingler, 69, was arrested October 26 around 11:30 a.m. after a neighbor called police upon allegedly seeing Tingler engaging in a lewd act in plain sight.

He was arrested and appeared in court where he was issued an order of protection on the behalf of the neighbor, according to police.

Tingler has since been released and is due back in court on November 8.

