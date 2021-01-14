Town of Tonawanda man charged with attempted murder in October 2020 shooting

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his leg and back but survived.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Town of Tonawanda man could spend up to 25 years in prison if convicted of charges related to a shooting in the City of Buffalo last fall.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Antonio Taylor, 30, was arraigned virtually Thursday morning on charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Taylor is accused of allegedly shooting a man multiple times with an illegal gun at Kensington Avenue and Godfrey Street in the overnight hours of October 3. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his leg and back. He survived, but the the DA's office says he continues to recover from those injuries.