BOSTON, N.Y. — A Town of Tonawanda man is facing felony charges after being pulled over on the 219 with a large quantity of untaxed cigarettes in his vehicle.

Erie County Sheriff's deputies stopped Justin Beebe, 36, in the Town of Boston Saturday and found the 500 cartons of Newport-brand cigarettes in the trunk and rear passenger area. The New York State Tax Department's Cigarette Strike Force was notified and Beebe was charged with criminal tax fraud and possession of untaxed cigarettes.

The total cigarette tax that would've been owed on the smokes is $21,750.

Beebe is set to appear in Boston Town Court on Monday. In addition to the criminal charges, he faces potential fines of up to $600 for every carton seized.