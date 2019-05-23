TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A suspended Town of Tonawanda police officer and his wife now face criminal charges and are accused of lying about a January car crash.

Howard Scholl, III was arraigned in Amherst Town Court on charges of falsifying business records and insurance fraud.

His wife, Aimee Scholl, faces a single count of falsifying business records.

The maximum penalty for all these charges is up to a year in jail.

Both pleaded not guilty.

On January 19, Scholl and his wife were involved in a collision at Englewood and St. John Avenues in Tonawanda. Scholl allegedly told officers investigating the crash, as well as the insurance company, that his wife was driving.

2 On Your Side reported in March that minutes before the accident a surveillance camera spotted Scholl behind the wheel.

The Scholls avoid television cameras at Thursday's appearance after they were allowed to enter and leave court through a back entrance with the assistance of court officers.

District Attorney John Flynn was not happy with the apparent preferential treatment.

“This makes it look like the criminal justice system is giving favoritism to a police officer. The fact of the matter is that I am the face of the criminal justice system in this county. That makes, in essence, makes me look bad and that was unacceptable,” said Flynn.

Scholl is suspended without pay and the town government is attempting to terminate his employment with the force.

RELATED on WGRZ:

Town of Tonawanda Police suspends SWAT Team operations