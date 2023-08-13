Tonawanda woman shot overnight in the City of Buffalo

The shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. Sunday near the 2900 block of Bailey Avenue, just north of the 33.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Tonawanda woman is listed in stable condition after being shot overnight in the City of Buffalo.

The shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. Sunday near the 2900 block of Bailey Avenue, just north of the 33. Northeast District officers responded to the scene, where a woman was shot while getting into a vehicle.

The 37-year-old was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for her injuries, according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.