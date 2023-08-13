x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Tonawanda woman shot overnight in the City of Buffalo

The shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. Sunday near the 2900 block of Bailey Avenue, just north of the 33.
Credit: WGRZ
Buffalo Police

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Tonawanda woman is listed in stable condition after being shot overnight in the City of Buffalo.

The shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. Sunday near the 2900 block of Bailey Avenue, just north of the 33. Northeast District officers responded to the scene, where a woman was shot while getting into a vehicle.

RELATED ARTICLE: Man killed in Buffalo's University District on Saturday

The 37-year-old was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for her injuries, according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255. 

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO:

More Videos

In Other News

Erie County is halting the arrival of asylum seekers after arrests

Before You Leave, Check This Out