LEWISTON, N.Y. — A Tonawanda woman is facing charges for identity theft.

Bridgid M. Buseman, 29, is charged with Possession of a Forged Instrument 1st degree, Grand Larceny 4th degree, Identity Theft 2nd degree and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree.

New York State Police were called to investigate a case of identity theft last October in the Town of Lewiston.

Investigators say Buseman was a home health care aide for the elderly at the Help At Your Home Agency in Williamsville, as well as a home care aide on Care.com.

Buseman is accused of taking money and forging checks belonging to clients.

State Police are also working with Amherst and Buffalo Police departments who also have possible criminal cases.

Buseman is currently being held in the Niagara County Jail awaiting arraignment.

