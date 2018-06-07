TONAWANDA, N.Y. — "Five drinks and I know I shouldn't be driving," Gina F. Picone told police when they asked her how much alcohol she had consumed while driving with a three month old child in her vehicle.

Picone is being charged with a DWI and breaking Leandra's Law after driving while intoxicated with a three month old child in the vehicle, according to police.

She was pulled over during a traffic stop on Delaware Street.

Piccone is also being charged with possession of marijuana and for having an open container in her vehicle.

After failing the field tests, police determined her blood alcohol content level was .12.

© 2018 WGRZ