Tonawanda woman arrested after allegedly taking $435 in merchandise at Eastern Hills Mall

State Police say the woman allegedly left JCPenney at the Eastern Hills Mall with merchandise she hid in a reusable shopping bag.
CLARENCE CENTER, N.Y. — State Police say that on Friday they arrested a woman after she allegedly left JCPenney with merchandise she hid in a reusable shopping bag.

Kimberly B. Payton, 54, of Tonawanda was arrested by New York State Police for petit larceny after an incident at the Eastern Hills Mall.

Police say that Payton concealed  $435 worth of items in a reusable shopping bag, then attempted to leave the JCPenney store without paying.

Payton was brought to the State Police in Clarence, processed, then released with an appearance ticket for Town of Clarence Court.

