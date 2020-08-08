Tonawanda Police: Person stole lottery tickets after trying to use fake money

Tonawanda Police are searching for an individual who tried to dupe a 7-11 cashier with prop money used in movies.

On Friday around 3 a.m., the individual entered the 7-11 at 115 Broad Street in the City of Tonawanda. The person attempted to buy lottery tickets and provided the clerk with prop money used in movies.

When the clerk turned down the fake money, police say the suspect grabbed the lottery tickets and ran from the store.