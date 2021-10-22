Town of Tonawanda Police looking for man who stole cigarettes from a 7-Eleven

Police are asking the public for information about a robbery for the 7-Eleven store at 906 Brighton Road around 6:45 a.m. Friday.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man who robbed a 7-Eleven on Friday morning.

Around 6:45 a.m., police say the suspect who is described as a white man, average height, and was wearing a gray hooded jacket, black hat, blue facemask, and gloves entered the 7-Eleven at 906 Brighton Road.

The man demanded money and cigarettes and implied he had a weapon. He fled the store with an unknown quantity of cigarettes and is believed to have left in a grey sedan, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at 716-879-6614 or call the confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.