Tonawanda Police investigating after possible fight leads to a shooting overnight

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Tonawanda Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened overnight.

Police said that around 2:20 a.m. Saturday officers were called to a report of a large shooting at Devlin's Deuce.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man that had been shot. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said they are working to find out exactly what happened.

The individuals photographed below are persons of interest at this time.

The Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger posted about the incident Saturday morning.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at (716) 879-6614, or its confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606.

Early this morning there was a shooting outside a local bar after a large group exited a party bus and entered the... Posted by Joe Emminger on Saturday, November 20, 2021