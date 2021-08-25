Tonawanda man sentenced to 7 years in prison for sexually abusing child

Mark Schneider was sentenced Tuesday for engaging in sexual conduct with a child in the City of Buffalo over the course of several years.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A 49-year-old Town of Tonawanda man was sentenced Tuesday to a determinate sentence of seven years in prison followed by 10 years of post-release supervision for engaging in multiple acts of sexual conduct with a child.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Mark Schneider engaged in sexual conduct with the victim in the City of Buffalo over the course of several years.

Schneider pleaded guilty back on July 7 to one count course of sexual conduct against a child in the second degree, and one count of criminal sexual act in the third degree. Both are felony charges.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office notes that Schneider pleaded guilty to the highest sustainable charges, and will be required to register as a sex offender.