Tonawanda man pleads guilty to receipt of child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Tonawanda man has pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography.

David Rubel, 40, faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years, as well as a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors say a parent filed a report with the Town of Tonawanda Police Department alleging that Rubel was texting their 16-year-old daughter and that some of the texts were sexual in nature.

The parent told police they had seen inappropriate images on his daughter's cell phone in a conversation between the victim and Rubel.

An investigator searched the cell phone with the father's permission and observed the text messages, some of which included sexual images, according to prosecutors.

Police also searched Rubel's phone and recovered sexual images, and two videos that were also found on the victim's cell phone, in addition to a string of messages between the two.

Rubel's sentencing is scheduled for November 1.