Tonawanda man pleads guilty to child pronography charges

Michael Szczepanik, 38, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography on Thursday. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Szczepanik's IP address was identified on a file sharing website where files of child pornography were being shared back in December of 2021. In February of 2022, investigators executed a search warrant of his home and took devices that contained child pornography images.