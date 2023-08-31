Tonawanda man pleads guilty to child pronography charges

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Tonawanda man has pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing child pornography.
Michael Szczepanik, 38, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography on Thursday. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Szczepanik's IP address was identified on a file sharing website where files of child pornography were being shared back in December of 2021. In February of 2022, investigators executed a search warrant of his home and took devices that contained child pornography images.
More than 600 images and videos were found. These included images of prepubescent children and violence against children.