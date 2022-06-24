Tonawanda man indicted on child pornography charges, including 12 production counts

Andrew Vallone, 44, was indicted on nine counts of production, three counts of attempted production of, and two counts of possession of child child pornography.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, it was announced that a 14-count indictment against a Tonawanda man for production and possession of child pornography.

These charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years, as well as a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors say that someone contacted the Town of Tonawanda Police Department after finding a video of a child wearing only underwear allegedly on a desktop computer belonging to Vallone.

In January of 2021, the police contacted the FBI. A further investigation revealed that Vallone allegedly had a camera in a location that allowed him to secretly film the victim.

A MicroSD card in the hidden camera contained multiple images of the victim in various states of undressing.