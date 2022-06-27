Tonawanda man found guilty of vehicular manslaughter for crashing vehicle into senior housing complex

Edward T. Harris, 36, was found guilty of manslaughter and acquitted of murder in a bench trial.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi found a Town of Tonawanda man guilty of vehicular manslaughter Monday morning.

Edward T. Harris, 36, was found guilty of second-degree vehicular manslaughter (class "D" felony) and acquitted of a murder charge for the death of a senior housing complex resident.

Harris was driving while high on marijuana at a high rate of speed on Oakridge Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda in 2019 when he crossed Delaware Avenue and drove into a parking lot.

Harris' car hit a parked car before he crashed into the Ken-Ton Presbyterian Village apartment building.

The car hit the wall of an occupied apartment and caused serious structural damage to the building. Lida C. Alminate, 94, was in her apartment at the time of the crash and was injured by fallen debris.

Alminate was taken to ECMC where she died from her injuries four days later, according to officials.

Harris faces a maximum of seven years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced in September.